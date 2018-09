Above is the new WWE 2K19 “Phenomenal” gameplay trailer, released today by 2K.

The trailer reveals Bray Wyatt’s House of Horrors match and Matt Hardy’s Final Deletion, a Triple H zombie, Big Head mode, a golden AJ Styles, custom Money In the Bank briefcases and more.

“Natural” by Imagine Dragons is the theme song used in the trailer.

WWE 2K19 hits stores worldwide on Tuesday, October 9 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.