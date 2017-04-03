Video: Nikki Bella & John Cena React Backstage Moments After Getting Engaged

As noted, following their victory over The Miz and Maryse in mixed-tag-team action at Sunday night’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida, John Cena and Nikki Bella had another big moment in store for the WWE Universe in attendance inside the Orlando Citrus Bowl / Camping World Stadium.

Featured above are additional video highlights of the post-match segment, which saw Cena surprise his longtime girlfriend by proposing to her in front of a record-setting crowd of 75,245 fans, as well as the millions watching around the globe via pay-per-view and the WWE Network.

For any Total Divas and/or Total Bellas fans out there, you probably won’t be surprised that Nikki said yes.

In addition to the above video highlights of the segment itself, WWE has released footage of an elated Cena and Bella coming through the curtain to the backstage area just moments after getting engaged in front of the world on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Check out the footage of Cena and Bella reacting to their big moment via the video below from WWE’s official YouTube channel.