– Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Carmella and Alexa Bliss appeared on NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to promote WrestleMania 35. The Superstars appeared in a “Kid Trash Talk” segment where they read trash talking lines that were written by kids. Above is video from the segment.

– Twitter has given Becky Lynch, RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair their own hashtags to promote the WrestleMania 35 main event.

As seen below, a graphic with “The Man” now appears when you use the #BeckyLynch hashtag on Twitter. A “Woo” graphic appears when you use the #CharlotteFlair hashtag and the double R appears when you hashtag #RondaRousey. You can also see where Twitter brought back the WWE Title belt graphic for the #WrestleMania hashtag again this year.