VIDEO: Paige Announces No DQ Title Match & More For SmackDown Special Episode

SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced a special post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Below is the line-up:

* Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton in the opening match

* No DQ Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Bludgeon Brothers defend against The New Day

* WWE Champion AJ Styles gives an exclusive interview

* Becky Lynch explains her SummerSlam attack on new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

A #NoDQ championship rematch, a highly-anticipated battle, an exclusive interview, AND an explanation… It will ALL go down on #SDLive TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/gUMUJCwPwa — WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2018