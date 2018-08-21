VIDEO: Paige Announces No DQ Title Match & More For SmackDown Special Episode

By
Scott Lazara
-

SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced a special post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Below is the line-up:

* Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton in the opening match

* No DQ Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Bludgeon Brothers defend against The New Day

* WWE Champion AJ Styles gives an exclusive interview

* Becky Lynch explains her SummerSlam attack on new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair