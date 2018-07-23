VIDEO: Paige Reveals Tournament Match For SmackDown

SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced The New Day vs. SAnitY in a Tag Team tournament match for Tuesday’s episode.

The tournament will play out over the next three weeks and will determine new #1 contenders for a match with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers on August 19th at WWE SummerSlam.

The other two teams in the tournament are The Usos and The Bar. Their match will likely take place on the July 31st SmackDown with SAnitY or The New Day vs. The Usos or The Bar taking place during the first week of August.

Below are Paige’s recent videos on the tournament:

At the airport and on my way to #SDLive! What’s the first tag-team tournament match you ask? pic.twitter.com/xhhKdrCQBz — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 23, 2018

Finished dog mom responsibilities and got an idea for the tag team division of #SDLive. That’s right, I’m always working for you! pic.twitter.com/4OejvimYkJ — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 21, 2018