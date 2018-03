Papa Roach posted the following today to reveal the new WWE RAW opening video as their “Born For Greatness” single has been used as one of the new RAW theme songs as of late.

We’re thrilled to be premiering the @WWE #RAW Opening Sequence. Tune in every Monday at 8pm on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/50BZuiT7Bx — Papa Roach (@paparoach) March 12, 2018