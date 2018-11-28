VIDEO & PHOTO: WWE Stars Find Their Rental Car Broken Into

Cedric Alexander and Lince Dorado had their rental car broken into in Minneapolis, Minnesota last night as they were in town for the WWE TV tapings.
Cedric and Dorado tweeted the following on the incident:
— Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 28, 2018
Yeah that happened🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/WIl5hn4dKM
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) November 28, 2018
Someone broke into my rental while I was hanging with #LuchaHouseParty 🤬🤬🤬🤬
🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️ https://t.co/h70m6G32as
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) November 28, 2018
I ended up with glass stuck to my butt on the way to the airport🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/o4vb2R4q73
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) November 28, 2018