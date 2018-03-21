Video, Photos: Daniel Bryan Destroyed On WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown saw General Manager Daniel Bryan get physical in a WWE ring for the first time since 2015.

Bryan called out Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to confront them about last week’s attack on Shane McMahon and ended up firing them for their actions. This led to Sami and Owens attacking Bryan until he fought back for a very strong reaction from the crowd. Bryan hit his Yes Kicks, the corner dropkicks and other moves but the numbers game caught up to him. The brawl ended with Sami hitting a Helluva Kick and Owens hitting a powerbomb on the outside. SmackDown ended with Bryan being stretchered away by paramedics.

As noted earlier via Wrestling Observer Radio, the plan as of Sunday and Monday was to do Bryan and Shane vs. Owens and Sami in a tag team match at WrestleMania 34. Shane previously announced Sami vs. Owens in a singles match for New Orleans but it looks like that match will be changed due to Bryan being cleared, possibly as soon as next Tuesday night.

Bryan’s last WWE match came on April 14th, 2015 – a win with John Cena over Tyson Kidd and Cesaro. There’s no word yet on if WWE has plans for Bryan to wrestle before WrestleMania 34 but as noted before, Bryan is now free & clear to wrestle as much as he wants and as much as the company wants to use him.

Below are photos and videos from the segment along with a tweet from Owens and video from Bryan’s opening segment: