Video & Photos: Naomi Wins SmackDown Live Women’s Title At WrestleMania

At the WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view on Sunday night, a new SmackDown Live Women’s Champion was crowned.

In the match that was advertised as Alexa Bliss defending against “Every Available Competitor from the SmackDown Live Roster,” it was former Women’s Champion Naomi who was the last woman standing when all was said and done.

Naomi managed to get her hand raised in the match that included the aforementioned Bliss, as well as Natalya, Carmella, Mickie James, Becky Lynch and even James Ellsworth.

Featured below courtesy of WWE’s official Twitter pages are some videos and photos of Naomi winning her second SmackDown Live Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 33.