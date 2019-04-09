The Undertaker made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE RAW from Brooklyn.

Taker made his return during a performance by Elias, who was still upset over John Cena interrupting his WrestleMania 35 performance with the “Dr. of Thuganomics” rap. Elias made a comment on the next person to interrupt him, whether it was a Legend of a Hall of Famer, they would be a “dead man” because he was tired of the interruptions. That’s when Taker returned and did his grand entrance. He faced off with Elias, blocked off an attack and then left Elias laying after a chokeslam and a Tombstone piledriver.

This was The Dead Man’s first WWE TV appearance since Crown Jewel back in November, where he teamed with Kane for a loss to WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Taker did not work WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, but he is expected to wrestle during WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in early May.

Below are photos and videos from The Undertaker’s return at tonight’s RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn: