Video & Photos: WWE Building Rollercoaster For WrestleMania 33 Set Design

It looks like WWE’s “The Ultimate Thrill Ride” phrase is more than just a promotional slogan for this year’s WrestleMania.

Rumors have begun circulating online, apparently coming from sources inside Camping World Stadium — the site of this year’s big event — that “The Ultimate Thrill Ride” phrasing may have been by design.

According to reports, WWE has been building a roller coaster that is expected to be a significant part of the stadium set for this year’s “Show of Shows” in Orlando, Florida. It’s said that the rumored rollercoaster inclusion as part of the set design is one portion of what is believed to be the biggest and potentially most financially lucrative set in the history of the annual mega-event. The word making the rounds is that the rollercoaster is expected to cover an entire side of Camping World Stadium.

As the set construction continues, fans in the Orlando area have been capturing and posting photos and video clips that show “The Ultimate Thrill Ride” slowly coming to life as the WWE production crew works around the clock to finish up the stadium for this Sunday’s big event. Check out some of the photos and clips, courtesy of multiple WWE fans on Twitter, below.

Here is another photo of the wrestlemania stage being built, it looks absolutely massive #WWE #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/TEjLEZO0TN — WWE/NXT (@wweukfanatic) March 25, 2017

I got so many goosebumps today while watching the #WrestleMania stage being constructed. Just ONE more week! pic.twitter.com/0Z21vpeIbm — Lex (@TheWrestleScoop) March 25, 2017

Here is an overhead look at the wrestlemania stage under construction looks like the ramp will be coming down from the top of the stage #WWE pic.twitter.com/gu8YCsqqq6 — WWE/NXT (@wweukfanatic) March 26, 2017