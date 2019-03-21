VIDEO: Police Footage From Jimmy Uso’s Recent Arrest In Detroit

Detroit police have released body camera footage from the February 13 arrest of SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, as seen above.

As noted before, Naomi was driving their car down the wrong way of a one-way street in downtown Detroit when the two were pulled over at 10:22pm that night.. Police noted that their 2018 Dodge Journey reeked of alcohol.

Police said Naomi told them that she was visiting from out of town and didn’t know the streets. Naomi also said that Jimmy was intoxicated.

“He’s had a lot to drink. He’s intoxicated,” Naomi said.

Police said Jimmy pulled Naomi back into the car when they asked her to get out to talk. Police also said they asked Jimmy to stay seated in the car, but that’s when he got out, took his shirt off and “squared up” with officers like he wanted to fight. An officer pulled out his Taser and ordered Jimmy to get on the ground, and he did.

“Man, you don’t understand. I’m just here in and out. I’m in and out, man,” Jimmy said.

Jimmy was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction. He was taken to the Detroit Detention Center, where he bonded out.

WWE issued a statement on the arrest shortly after it came out in the news. They said, “Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions.”

The Usos would win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from Shane McMahon and The Miz just days later at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Noami later defended her actions to a fan on Twitter. She wrote, “I was NOT ticketed, I was NOT drinking, leaving the lot I was unaware that it exits to a 1 way street (it was dark snow no signs no traffic I was pulled immediately made a mistake and I own it) as for my husband he’s more of a man you’ll ever be & I’ll leave it at that #blocked”

For those who missed it, below is Jimmy’s mugshot photo from the arrest: