VIDEO: Post-RAW Segment With The Shield & Braun Strowman In Brooklyn

As noted, The Shield (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) reunited on this week’s post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Ambrose and Rollins came out in the black gear and prevented Braun Strowman from cashing in his Money In the Bank title shot on Reigns following Reigns’ win over Finn Balor. The Shield then took out Braun and put him through an announce table, Shield-style with the triple powerbomb.

Above is post-RAW video of The Shield celebrating their big moment while Strowman looked on from the debris at ringside. Rollins, Reigns and Ambrose posed on the stage to end the show.

For those who missed it, Strowman took to Twitter after RAW and issued the following warning to The Shield: