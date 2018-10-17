VIDEO: Randy Orton On If WWE Should Keep Their Crown Jewel Event In Saudi Arabia

Above is new video of TMZ Sports catching up with Randy Orton at the airport.

Orton was asked if WWE should move forward with the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on November 2 as criticism mounts over WWE’s relationship with the Kingdom following the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“I think we should go,” Orton said. “I think the only way to help with change over there is to go and not cancel the trip. Our girls performed in Abu Dhabi not too long ago and I think we’ll be there eventually with Saudi and Crown Jewel. That’s the goal, to make things better everywhere, and I think us not going, doesn’t help. Going helps.”

Orton was also asked if he thinks the female WWE Superstars will be able to wrestle in Saudi Arabia one day. He replied, “100%.”