Video: Relive Wild RAW Opener, Update On Roman Reigns’ Reaction

After becoming only the second person in history to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania this past Sunday night, seemingly retiring “The Dead Man” with his victory in the main event of “The Ultimate Thrill Ride of the Year” at the Orlando Citrus Bowl / Camping World Stadium, Roman Reigns didn’t exactly receive a “hero’s welcome” at Monday night’s post-WrestleMania episode of RAW.

WWE RAW kicked off from the Amway Center last night with the trademark boisterous, enthusiastiic crowd loudly chanting “Undertaker.” From there, Reigns’ music hit and the man who put the two in 23-2 made his way down to the ring to defeaning boos from the sold out crowd in Orlando, Florida.

The WWE Universe wouldn’t give the man who likely ended “The Phenom’s” career this past weekend a chance to speak, instead opting to boo louder until various anti-Roman Reigns chants picked up and spread throughout the arena. Among the chants that caught fire with the fans were “You Suck,” “Go Away,” “Delete,” “Assh*le,” “Roman Sucks” and “F*ck You Roman.”

Finally, Reigns, who had up until this point simply set the microphone down and smiled as fans decided which chants would pick up steam, broke his silence, cutting what amounted to a mere five-word promo by simply stating, “This is my yard now!” The quote was obviously a reference to “The Dead Man’s” longtime catchphrase of being “The Big Dog Who Runs This Yard!” With the victory over Undertaker on Sunday night and based on his comments at RAW, Reigns appears to be taking that torch — whether it’s acknowledged, appreciated or despised by WWE fans — and running with it.

On Tuesday morning, Roman Reigns responded to a fan named Tonya who commented via Twitter, “Legitimately would love to hear a Roman Reigns shoot interview on his feelings about the beginning of WWE RAW. Damn.” In response, the man who claims to run the yard now wrote, “Loudest [segment] of the show. Maybe the loudest of the past [two] decades. And I could of stood there for another 15 min. #TheGuy #RAWaftermania.”

For those who missed it, you can watch highlights of Monday night’s RAW opener involving Roman Reigns and the wild WWE fans in Orlando via the video player embedded above. The video comes courtesy of WWE’s official YouTube channel.