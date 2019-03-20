VIDEO: Rey Mysterio’s Son Returns To WWE TV

As noted, Rey Mysterio announced on tonight’s WWE SmackDown that he will be challenging WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 35. Rey’s son Dominic appeared with him on tonight’s SmackDown, as seen below, and said he will be at ringside for the match at WrestleMania. Dominic also called Joe a bully, opening the storyline for Joe to put hands on Rey’s son.

Rey’s 21 year old son appeared on WWE TV years ago for the feud with WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. He recently started training for a career in pro wrestling and had a stint under Lance Storm in 2018.

It will be interesting to see if Dominic appears on SmackDown again before WrestleMania, and if he gets physical with Joe. WrestleMania could be a big win for Rey as he has never held the United States Title.