VIDEO: The Rock Issues Warning Over Fake Social Accounts, Money Scams

The Rock took to Instagram and posted the following warning for impostor social media accounts:

Sorry if you’ve been affected by these fake @facebook accounts asking for $$ or worse yet, actually engaged with them enough to send money in.

Hey I get it, sometimes when we’re broke and struggling to make ends meet, the promise of a fast buck can be appealing.

It’s hard to mitigate these assholes, because they pop up by the dozens daily hoping to prey on the ones who’ve fallen on hard times.

Be smart, vigilant and don’t engage. – DJ