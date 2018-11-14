VIDEO: The Rock & WWE Reveal Trailer For New Movie On Paige’s Family

WWE and The Rock have revealed the trailer for the “Fighting with My Family” movie that focuses on Paige and her wrestling family.

The movie is produced by The Rock and his Seven Bucks Productions company, and WWE Studios, but also features a cameo by The Rock.

Actress Florence Pugh stars in the movie as Paige but indie star Tessa Blanchard did her stunt work. Zelina Vega stars as AJ Lee. The movie is scheduled to be released in February 2019.

Above is the trailer for the movie and below is Rock’s tweet: