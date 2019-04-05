We noted before how there was a bronze statue reveal for WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper during tonight’s WrestleMania 35 Axxess session in Brooklyn.

Below is video from the reveal ceremony, featuring Piper’s family along with WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Brutus Beefcake and Ricky Steamboat, among others.

The WWE website noted that a few hundred fans were also present for the reveal.