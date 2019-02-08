VIDEO: Roman Reigns Films Role For Nick Series

Roman Reigns has filmed an episode of Nickelodeon’s “Cousins For Life” show, according to SI. You can watch a clip from the episode above.

Reigns stars as a man named Rodney, who is the father of another child. Reigns’ character threatens to turn heel when his vegetable garden is dug up by a pet pig named Arthur. The episode, titled “A Farewell to Arthur?” will air on Saturday, March 2 at 8:30pm ET.

Reigns has been away from WWE since announcing his battle with leukemia in October. He will make his feature film debut later this year in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” with cousin The Rock, starring as the brother to Rock’s character Hobbs.