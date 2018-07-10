VIDEO: Ronda Rousey Announced For WWE 2K19

By
Scott Lazara
-

WWE has confirmed that Ronda Rousey will make her company video game debut with the WWE 2K19 video game. You can see Rousey’s pre-order trailer above.

Rousey will be the second pre-order bonus Superstar along with Rey Mysterio.

WWE 2K19 hits stores worldwide on October 9th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.