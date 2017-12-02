Video: Ronda Rousey Shows Off Some Of Her Pro Wrestling Training

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey released the following video this week previewing the launch of her new official website, RondaRousey.com.

In the video, Rousey explains to fans what they can expect from her new website. The video also shows multiple clips of “Rowdy” Ronda being interviewed by WWE, training inside the squared circle and working out at the WWE Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida.

It’s worth noting that WWE has been rumored to be working on something for Rousey at WrestleMania 34, with many feeling the seeds were planted in the Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen tease during the Mae Young Classic earlier this year.