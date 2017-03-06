Video: Samoa Joe Makes WWE Main Roster PPV Debut With Win Over Sami Zayn

At the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on Sunday evening, Samoa Joe made his main roster PPV in-ring debut against Sami Zayn.

The Joe-Zayn match kicked off the PPV portion of tonight’s Fastlane PPV in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and in the end, the former two-time NXT World Champion was too much for his longtime rival. Joe defeated Zayn with his Coquina Clutch.

Featured above and below is footage of the Joe-Zayn match from Fastlane that was released by WWE via their various social media channels.