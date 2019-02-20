VIDEO: Sean Waltman On Being Blown Away By WWE HOF Induction, Chyna Going In With A Group, More

As noted, WWE has announced D-Generation X as the headliners for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Class. The induction will see Triple H, now-two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Billy Gunn and “Road Dogg” Brian James go in together.

In the video above, Waltman talks with TMZ Sports about the induction. Waltman said the call caught him completely off-guard and blew him away. Waltman called it the honor of a lifetime and said more importantly, his former fiancee Chyna is finally getting the recognition she deserves.

“It caught me completely off-guard and I’m blown away,” Waltman said. “Wrestling is my life. This is a honor of a lifetime for me. And to be going in with DX, with my friends, the people that I had the greatest time of my life with. And more importantly, Chyna finally gets the recognition she deserves going into the Hall of Fame.”

Many fans are speaking out about how Chyna should be going in by herself first, not with a group. Waltman agreed that Chyna deserves her own induction, but he said this is still a win. He also pointed to her run with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

“Well, I totally understand where they’re coming from,” Waltman said. “Of course, she deserves to go in by herself. Her accomplishments that she made, even after leaving WWE, were huge. She fought a man in the Tokyo Dome for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Women never, ever, never before or since, ever wrestle in a New Japan ring. I mean, that’s huge. Of course she deserves to go in by herself, but there’s only so many spots per year for the Hall of Fame, because it is a show that people watch. The thing about me and my career, I’m just grateful to be going in. And I hope that the people that think that about her are still grateful she’s going in. Because this is a win, and sometimes we should take the win.”

Waltman was also asked how he thinks the induction would feel to The Ninth Wonder of the World and if it would mean a lot to her. He said he believes she would be very grateful to be going in with DX.

“Oh, of course. It was huge for her before she passed. This was one of the things that was most important to her. There was a big campaign. I think that she would be very grateful to be going in with all of us,” Waltman said.

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 6 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during WrestleMania 35 Weekend. There’s no official word yet on other 2019 Hall of Famers but it’s rumored that The Hart Foundation (Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, Bret Hart, Jimmy Hart) will still be inducted as a group.