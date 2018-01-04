VIDEO: Second RAW Team For WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge Revealed

Finn Balor & Sasha Banks have been announced as the second RAW team for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, which kicks off on January 16th via Facebook Watch. They join RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman as red brand teams confirmed. Bobby Roode & SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair are the only SmackDown team confirmed as of this writing.

Above is video of the new team with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and below is WWE’s announcement:

Finn Bálor & Sasha Banks to join forces at WWE Mixed Match Challenge

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle has revealed that Finn Bálor will team with Sasha Banks at WWE Mixed Match Challenge, a bold dream team that could definitely make the difference for Team Raw in the unprecedented tournament on Facebook Watch.

Whether competing in the history-making WWE Iron Man Match against Bayley in NXT or inside Hell in a Cell against Charlotte Flair, the innovative Banks is the very definition of a trailblazer. With the distinction of being the first-ever Universal Champion and the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history, Bálor is definitely cut from the same cloth as the four-time Raw Women’s Champion.

Add to the mix their larger-than-life personas and you have a fierce combination capable of taking any team to task in the Mixed Match Challenge.

Together, Bálor and Banks will compete in an innovative Facebook Watch exclusive tournament, where unlikely male-female WWE Superstar pairings will attempt to win $100,000 for their charity.

Together, Bálor and Banks will compete in an innovative Facebook Watch exclusive tournament, where unlikely male-female WWE Superstar pairings will attempt to win $100,000 for their charity. WWE Mixed Match Challenge begins Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 10 ET/7 PT, exclusively on Facebook Watch.