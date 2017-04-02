Video: Shinsuke Nakamura’s Possible Final NXT Entrance At TakeOver: Orlando

At the NXT TakeOver: Orlando live WWE Network special on Saturday night, fans inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida may have witnessed the final ring entrance of the popular Japanese pro wrestling superstar.

As noted, Nakamura addressed the crowd after his loss to reigning NXT World Champion Bobby Roode in the main event of the NXT TakeOver: Orlando event. For those who haven’t seen the footage, which many are speculating was Nakamura’s “farewell” to the NXT Universe, click here.

Featured above, courtesy of WWE’s official YouTube channel, is footage of what could end up being former NXT World Champion Shinsuke Nakamura’s final NXT ring entrance, or at least his final entrance at a live NXT TakeOver special.