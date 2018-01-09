VIDEO: Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Partner Announced

Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya are the latest SmackDown team for WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge tournament, which kicks off in 1 week on Facebook Watch. The updated list of confirmed teams looks like this:

* Bayley & Elias

* Alicia Fox & Goldust

* Asuka & The Miz

* Nia Jax & Apollo Crews

* Sasha Banks & Finn Balor

* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman

* Natalya & Shinsuke Nakamura

* Naomi & Jimmy Uso

* Lana & Rusev

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode

Above is video of Natalya and Nakamura, and below is WWE’s announcement on their team:

Shinsuke Nakamura will team with Natalya to represent SmackDown LIVE in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge tournament, airing exclusively on Facebook Watch beginning next Tuesday.

The explosive pairing of The Artist with The Queen of Harts will truly prove to be something special. A graduate of the infamous Hart Family Dungeon, as well as a former SmackDown Women’s and Divas Champion, Natalya has shown time and time again that her technical expertise is second to none. Mixed with the charismatic Strong Style of the two-time NXT Champion, this combination promises to present a tag team arsenal so dynamic, so explosive, that it could arguably rival that of the original Hart Foundation.

Together, Nakamura and Natalya will do battle in the ground-breaking tournament on Facebook Watch, where male-female WWE Superstar pairings will attempt to win $100,000 for a charity of their choice. Each showdown in the competition will follow traditional Mixed Tag Team Match rules: When tagged, male Superstars face off with the opposing team’s male competitor, and female Superstars battle fellow female competitors.

Together, Nakamura and Natalya will do battle in the ground-breaking tournament on Facebook Watch, where male-female WWE Superstar pairings will attempt to win $100,000 for a charity of their choice. Each showdown in the competition will follow traditional Mixed Tag Team Match rules: When tagged, male Superstars face off with the opposing team's male competitor, and female Superstars battle fellow female competitors.