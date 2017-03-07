Video: Slow-Motion Footage Of Undertaker & Roman Reigns Segment From RAW

On Monday night’s post-Fastlane episode of WWE RAW, as promised, a legendary figure from WWE’s past made his return.

WWE legend The Undertaker returned at last night’s show, confronting Braun Strowman in the ring before Roman Reigns came out and the two went face-to-face with each other.

Featured above is slow-motion footage released by WWE following RAW that shows “The Phenom” confronting and ultimately choke-slamming Reigns ahead of their rumored one-on-one showdown at WrestleMania 33.