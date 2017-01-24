Video: Taker, Lesnar & Goldberg Appear Together On Final RAW Before Royal Rumble

Not only was Monday night’s Royal Rumble “go-home” edition of RAW a rare episode that featured both Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar on the show, a third high-profile part-time WWE Superstar also turned up.

Featured above is the segment from Monday night’s edition of RAW, the final episode of the show leading into the first WWE pay-per-view event and first joint-brand PPV show of 2017, which featured Goldberg, Lesnar and WWE legend The Undertaker in the ring all at the same time.

The three high-profile wrestling veterans are all scheduled to participate in the traditional 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal scheduled for this Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 goes down from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas this Sunday, January 28th, airing live via the WWE Network and traditional pay-per-view.