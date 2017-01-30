Video: The Club Wins RAW Tag-Team Titles At Royal Rumble 2017

In addition to the WWE Championship and the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, a third title changed hands at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday night.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to become the new RAW Tag-Team Champions. This is the first run for The Club as RAW Tag-Team Champions.

Featured above and below are some videos and photos of The Club’s title victory at the pay-per-view last night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.