Video: The Club Wins RAW Tag-Team Titles At Royal Rumble 2017
In addition to the WWE Championship and the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, a third title changed hands at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday night.
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to become the new RAW Tag-Team Champions. This is the first run for The Club as RAW Tag-Team Champions.
Featured above and below are some videos and photos of The Club’s title victory at the pay-per-view last night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
