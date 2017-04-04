Video: The New Day Reveals Emotional Backstage Reaction To Undertaker’s Farewell

WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day spoke with celebrity-gossip website TMZ Sports following Sunday night’s record-breaking event at the Orlando Citrus Bowl (Camping World Stadium).

During their brief discussion, The New Day addressed the fact that we may have seen the last of “The Dead Man” after WWE legend The Undertaker seemingly retired after his loss to Roman Reigns in the evening’s main event.

“You’d be surprised how little we know [while hosting the show],” said New Day member Big E., who also told a brief story about talking with Corey Graves after Sunday’s show, noting the former NXT Superstar turned WWE announcer had to bite the inside of his mouth to avoid crying on the air.

Big E. also referenced the fact that after his emotional farewell to the WWE Universe at the end of WrestleMania 33, several wrestlers became nostalgic backstage, talking with each other about various moments pertaining to the iconic career of “The Phenom.”

“He’s always talked about in this Godfather-like way, and it’s well-earned,” Big E said. “Everyone always has had such respect for him. At this moment you want to celebrate this great career, but you’re also mourning the end.”

