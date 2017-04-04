Video: The Revival Makes WWE RAW Debuts Tonight

Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder made their main roster debuts on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 33 RAW from Orlando.

The Revival made their debuts by answering an open challenge from The New Day. They went on to defeat Big E and Xavier Woods clean but they did attack Kofi Kingston after the match.

Below are a few shots from the match: