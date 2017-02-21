Video: The Rock Leaves CM Punk A Voicemail After Monday’s RAW

Following Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared before the fans inside the Staples Center once again.

Seen below courtesy of Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com is footage of The Rock in the ring after RAW, which included the Hollywood A-lister leaving a voicemail to former WWE Superstar turned UFC hopeful Phil “CM Punk” Brooks.

As noted, The Rock was on hand at Monday’s RAW in L.A. to film a scene for the new movie based on Paige and her famous wrestling family, “Fighting with my Family.”