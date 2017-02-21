Video: The Rock & Vince McMahon Appear Prior To RAW, Vince Fires Rock

Prior to Monday’s edition of WWE RAW in Los Angeles, California, Hollywood big shot Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon appeared before the live audience inside the Staples Center.

The Rock came out to inform the crowd that they would be filming a scene for the new “Fighting for my Family” film based on the life of Paige and her famous wrestling family. He shared that the scene would be based on Paige winning the WWE Divas Championship from AJ Lee.

In addition to The Rock, McMahon appeared and actually “fired” the former longtime top WWE Superstar.

Check out some footage and photos of The Rock and Vince McMahon’s segment before the live crowd prior to RAW captured by fans in attendance via the following tweets.

.@NextGenGirl got a nice pic of our view of @TheRock (and the WWE control station for #RAW inside Staples Center!) pic.twitter.com/oTIpC75IDK — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) February 21, 2017

Vince McMahon just fired The Rock before Raw pic.twitter.com/v6AsmnOQh7 — Nick Schwartz (@Nick_Schwartz) February 21, 2017