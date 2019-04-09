The Shield reunited for what may be the final time after this week’s post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

As seen below, WWE confirmed the dark main event reunion of Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins on Twitter, and used the “#ThankYouAmbrose” hashtag as he’s reportedly leaving. As noted, Ambrose had a brawl with Bobby Lashley on RAW and that was originally billed as his final match in WWE.

The dark segment after RAW saw Rollins address the crowd and acknowledged that they were pissed off with the main event, the “Winner Takes All” match with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston that was interrupted by The Bar. Rollins then praised Kofi until Roman Reigns came out, initially to boos, until Rollins reminded them of the leukemia battle Reigns recently returned from.

Ambrose came out next and talked about The Shield debuting in the same arena. Ambrose gave props to Reigns, Rollins and the WWE Universe, and said he would miss all of this. Ambrose then took a few bows for his farewell. The Shield ended the segment with their signature fist bump as their music played to send everyone home.

Below is video from the segment: