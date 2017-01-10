Video: The Undertaker Enters 2017 Royal Rumble Match

At Monday night’s WWE RAW, as promised, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels made appearances.

During his appearance on the show, “The Dead Man” shocked fans by announcing that he will officially participate in this year’s 30-man over the top battle royal.

The Undertaker joins Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg in the match scheduled for this month’s pay-per-view.

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 takes place live from the Alamo Dome in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday, January 29th.