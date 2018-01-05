VIDEO: Third RAW Team Announced For WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge

Nia Jax and Apollo Crews have been announced as the next RAW brand team for WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge. Crews is the replacement for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, who was pulled from the tournament due to the flu. Below is the updated list of confirmed teams for the MMC:

* Nia Jax & Apollo Crews

* Naomi & Jimmy Uso

* Lana & Rusev

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode

* Sasha Banks & Finn Balor

* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman

Above is video of a reluctant Nia, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and Titus Worldwide, and below is WWE’s announcement:

Apollo Crews to team with Nia Jax in WWE Mixed Match Challenge

In a surprise move, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle announced that Titus Worldwide’s Apollo Crews will join forces with the imposing Nia Jax to represent Team Red in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge tournament, airing exclusively on Facebook Watch beginning Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Crews has found new life since aligning himself with Titus Worldwide, as the partnership has armed the grappler with a great deal of momentum. Crews replaces Enzo Amore in the revolutionary competition after the WWE Cruiserweight Champion took ill with the flu. Despite Crews’ enormous enthusiasm, however, Jax doesn’t appear over-excited at the prospect of their new union.

An intimidating tour-de-force inside the squared circle, Nia initially entertained the hope of forming a dominant tag team with the likes of Braun Strowman, who was instead paired up with her best friend Alexa Bliss. Considering their rocky start, can Jax and Crews can get on the same page and make an effective run to win the Mixed Match Challenge?

Together, the unlikely combination will do battle in the ground-breaking tournament on Facebook Watch, where male-female WWE Superstar pairings will attempt to win $100,000 for a charity of their choice. Each showdown in the competition will follow traditional Mixed Tag Team Match rules: When tagged, male Superstars face off with the opposing team’s male competitor and female Superstars battle fellow female competitors.

Check back with WWE.com to learn other #WWEMMC combinations as they become available. Follow WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook for updates, and find out how you can impact the show’s matchups, stipulations and more along the way. WWE Mixed Match Challenge begins Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 10 ET/7 PT, exclusively on Facebook Watch.