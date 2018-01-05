VIDEO: Third SmackDown Team Announced For WWE Mixed Match Challenge

Jimmy Uso and Naomi have been announced as the third team for WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge. Below is the updated list of teams:

* Naomi & Jimmy Uso

* Lana & Rusev

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode

* Sasha Banks & Finn Balor

* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman

Above is video of Naomi, Uso and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, and below is WWE’s official announcement:

Jimmy Uso to team with his wife Naomi at WWE Mixed Match Challenge

Both brilliant competitors possess dynamic personalities and have an explosive in-ring style. Jimmy is battled-tested as a tag team specialist, not only as one-half of the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but also as a five-time overall Tag Team Champion. Not to be outdone, Naomi is a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion currently poised to enter the first-ever 30-Woman Over-the-Top Royal Rumble.

When you add in the natural chemistry of the loving married couple, something most teams in the tournament will have to struggle to develop in a short time, you end up with a recipe for WWE Mixed Match Challenge success that will definitely leave the WWE Universe feeling the glow!

Together, Jimmy Uso and Naomi will go to battle in a revolutionary tournament that will take place exclusively on Facebook Watch, where unlikely male-female WWE Superstar pairings will attempt to win $100,000 for a charity of their choice. Each showdown in the competition will follow traditional Mixed Tag Team Match rules: When tagged, male Superstars face off with the opposing team’s male competitor and female Superstars battle fellow female competitors.

Check back with WWE.com to learn other #WWEMMC combination as they become available. Follow WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook for updates, and find out how you can impact the show’s matchups, stipulations and more along the way. WWE Mixed Match Challenge begins Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 10 ET/7 PT, exclusively on Facebook Watch.