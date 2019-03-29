VIDEO: TMZ Catches Up With JoJo & Bray Wyatt At The Airport

As seen above, TMZ Sports recently caught up with parents-to-be JoJo and Bray Wyatt at the airport.

JoJo thanked the TMZ reporter for congratulating them on expecting baby boy Knash. JoJo confirmed that she is due to give birth in June of this year. When asked about the baby’s name, JoJo referred the reporter to Wyatt.

“It’s just a cool name, man. The ‘K’ is silent,” Wyatt said. “My other kids have a ‘C’ and a ‘K’ before their names, so it’s kind of a continuation.”

Wyatt also joked that he hopes his son is a professional baseball player instead of a pro wrestler. He also joked that Knash will be a “broad-shouldered librarian” when the reporter mentioned Wyatt having a family of wrestlers. He said he started wrestling collegiate style at age 3.

Regarding former New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski possibly returning to WWE now that he’s retired from the NFL, Wyatt said he would love to have Gronk in the company and revealed that his father, WWE Legend “IRS” Mike Rotunda, played football with Gronk’s dad at Syracuse University. Wyatt also said Gronk’s good friend Mojo Rawley is like his son.

“Mojo’s like my son, I’d love to have Rob here. I love Rob,” Wyatt said. “My father was roommates with his father at Syracuse. I know him a lot more through Mojo but yeah, he’s a cool cat, man. I’d love to have Rob here.”

Wyatt also said he would be open to wrestling Gronkowski in the future and when asked if he would be interested in facing Gronk at WrestleMania, he said, “Depends on if I’m at WrestleMania or not.”

There’s no word yet on when Wyatt will be brought back to WWE TV, but he’s rumored to be back some time after WrestleMania 35. There’s been no talk of having him return at WrestleMania, but anything could happen.