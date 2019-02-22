VIDEO: Top Stars Attend Surprise Birthday Party For Ric Flair

A surprise birthday party was held for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair in Atlanta this afternoon.

Guests at the party include Triple H, Shane McMahon, WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes, Chris Jericho, The Nasty Boys, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, Charles Barkley, Evander Holyfield, Dennis Rodman, Todd Gurley, Brad Nessler and others.

Flair will return to WWE TV on Monday’s RAW from Atlanta for a special birthday celebration.

Below is a clip from today’s surprise birthday party in Atlanta: