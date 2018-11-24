VIDEO: Triple H Announces First WWE NXT UK Takeover Special, Matches Revealed

As seen above, Triple H has officially announced the first-ever WWE NXT UK “Takeover: Blackpool” event for Saturday, January 12 from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England.

The Takeover special will air live on the WWE Network. A NXT UK TV taping will be held the next day at the same venue. Tickets go on sale this Monday at 10am local time via Live Nation.

Triple H called NXT UK one of the hottest brands in the world, because of the fans, and said talents from all over the world are trying to work for NXT UK because it’s one of the hottest things the industry has ever seen.

Based on what was taped today in Liverpool, the following matches will take place at Takeover:

WWE UK Title Match

Joe Coffey vs. Pete Dunne

NXT UK Women’s Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley

Vacant NXT UK Tag Team Title Match

Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. TBA