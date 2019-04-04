The WWE Performance Center has released behind-the-scenes video of WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa and his recent neck surgery. As noted, Ciampa was forced to relinquish the NXT Title and undergo spinal fusion surgery a few weeks back. He is expected to be out of action for around 1 year. You can see the video above.

The video features Dr. Andrew Cordover, Ciampa’s wife Jessie and their daughter Willow, as well as an emotional Triple H and Johnny Gargano.

Triple H was to announce Gargano vs. Ciampa for the NXT Title at “Takeover: New York” this Friday, but due to Ciampa’s injury it will be Gargano vs. Adam Cole in a 2 of 3 Falls match for the vacant title. The video shows Triple H informing the NXT crew at Full Sail University of Ciampa’s injury before the recent set of NXT TV tapings.

The piece, which is the first of a two-part series, shows a much softer side of Ciampa than we’re used to. Ciampa tweeted on reactions to that softer side and wrote, “Welp, there goes all my heat. It was a hell of a run.”

On a related note, Tommy Dreamer took to Twitter and commented on hiring Ciampa into WWE developmental back in 2007, and called Ciampa a special athlete.

Dreamer wrote, “I hired @ProjectCiampa into @wwe the 1st time because I saw his work

he got let go

I used him in @HouseofHardcore

He got rehired

he is a special athlete & will be back @WWENXT

Cool to see @TripleH get choked up about something

#passion”

You can see the related tweets from Ciampa and Dreamer below:

Welp, there goes all my heat. It was a hell of a run.🖤 — CIAMPA (@ProjectCiampa) April 3, 2019