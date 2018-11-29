VIDEO: Vince McMahon’s XFL To Make Big Announcement Soon

Vince McMahon’s XFL is set to make a big announcement on Wednesday, December 5 at noon EST.

The football league will be revealing the eight cities and the venues that they plan on running for the inaugural season. Below is a new promo for the announcement.

It was reported earlier this week that St. Louis, Missouri will be one of the cities to get a team. The report states that the St. Louis XFL team will play 10 games, with 5 of them taking place at the Dome at America’s Center.

There’s no word yet on the other 7 host cities but it’s believed that Orlando, Florida will be one of them. The league will reportedly own all teams.

The XFL is scheduled to return in 2020 with WWE being a minority owner. Vince sold $100 million worth of WWE stock to launch Alpha Entertainment last year as the parent company of the league and reportedly told people that he expects to spend an estimated $500 million in the first three years of operations.