Video: Watch The Elite Ring of Honor Farewell Video

The Elite said their goodbyes last night at Final Battle while hinting at what is next.

After the PPV went off air, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson got in the ring with Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels.

Matt did the speech and said working for ROH has been the greatest time of he and his brother’s lives. He thanked Cary Silkin and everyone in the back.

He then teased everyone in attendance in regards to the future. “Everybody in this ring, all of you …. we’re all elite, right?! The timer is ticking! Something is about to go down.”

“I’ll tell you this … New York City …. WE WILL BE BACK … and we’ll see you then!”

As previously noted, the Young Bucks and Cody have been working behind the scenes on a possible promotion called “All Elite Wrestling” backed by the owners of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

You can watch video of the farewell below: