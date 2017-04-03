Video: WrestleMania 33 Stage Catches Fire After Closing Segment

The WrestleMania 33 stage caught fire during The Undertaker’s grand exit following his loss to Roman Reigns in last night’s main event. You can see a few photos and videos of the blaze from inside Camping World Stadium below.

The video shows production workers rushing out with a fire extinguisher to try and control the blaze while black smoked filled the air. The fire did not draw much attention as it almost blended in with the spectacle of what appeared to be The Undertaker’s farewell. We’ve heard no reports of injuries related to the fire.

