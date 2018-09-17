VIDEO: WWE 2K19 Soundtrack Reveal, Top WWE Stars Choose The Songs

Above is video of rapper Wale, Elias and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day revealing the soundtrack for the WWE 2K19 video game, courtesy of Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

The soundtrack for this year’s video game was chosen by WWE Superstars instead of one producer. The game hits stores worldwide on October 5 for Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Windows PC.

The following tracks were chosen for the WWE 2K19 soundtrack:

* Champion by Fall Out Boy (chosen by Alexa Bliss)

* Devil by Shinedown (chosen by Baron Corbin)

* Override by Slipknot (chosen by WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins)

* Passion by Awolnation (chosen by Daniel Bryan)

* Ric Flair Drop by Offset & Metro Boomin (chosen by Charlotte Flair & WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair)

* Rockstar by Post Malone (chosen by Elias)

* Skin by Bullet For My Valentine (chosen by The Miz)

* Spit Out The Bone by Metallica (chosen by Triple H)

* Survival by Eminem (chosen by WWE Champion AJ Styles)

* The 11th Hour by Rancid (chosen by Sami Zayn)

* Ungrateful by Wale (chosen by The New Day)

* Work Hard by Migos (chosen by Samoa Joe)