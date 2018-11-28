VIDEO: WWE To Air Natalya’s Sendoff & The Service For Jim Neidhart On Total Divas Season Finale

We noted before how tomorrow’s Total Divas season finale will include Natalya paying tribute to her late father, WWE Legend Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. Above is a new clip that shows Natalya and family members setting up for Jim’s funeral.

Natalya revealed that several family members came from Canada to Florida for the service, including Diana Hart, brother to WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and widow to WWE Legend “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith. She talked about wanting to give her dad a proper sendoff, and how he would’ve been happy to know that the Total Divas cameras were there.

“I want to make sure he has the best sendoff ever,” Natalya said. “I want people to know that we love my dad so much, and that he’s making us cry so much because he was that great. And I just want him to have that last little spotlight, that forever spotlight. I know my dad would have loved that because he loved being a part of Total Divas, and he would’ve been so happy that we included him like we always did.”

The Anvil passed away on August 13, 2018 after falling at home. He was 63.

For those who missed it, below is the other recent clip that was released: