VIDEO: WWE Announces Kaitlyn For The Mae Young Classic

Former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn has been announced for the Mae Young Classic, which begins filming in early August at Full Sail University. The tournament will air later this summer on the WWE Network.

After more than four years away from WWE, former Divas Champion Kaitlyn will make her in-ring return this summer when she competes in the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

The news, which was first reported by ESPN, makes Kaitlyn the first official participant to be revealed for this year’s 32-woman tournament.

Rising to fame in 2010 when she won Season 3 of NXT, which was a competition series among WWE rookies at the time, Kaitlyn quickly became a staple of what is now known as the WWE Women’s division.

With an extensive background in bodybuilding and power lifting, Kaitlyn used her remarkable strength and explosiveness to conquer opponents. She reached the summit of the division in January 2013 when she defeated Eve to capture the Divas Championship in her hometown of Houston on the 20th Anniversary of Raw. Kaitlyn held the title for 153 days before losing it to one of her greatest rivals, AJ Lee.

Upon leaving WWE in early 2014, Kaitlyn set out to build her own business from the ground up. Today she stands as the CEO and founder of Celestial Bodiez, a women’s fitness apparel company. Since she was last seen on WWE TV, Kaitlyn has adorned the cover of Iron Man Magazine, and made a cameo on UpUpDownDown.

