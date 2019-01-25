VIDEO: WWE Announces New Special On Paige

WWE has announced that a special one-hour edition of WWE Chronicle will air after Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Phoenix” event on the WWE Network.

The special will focus on Paige, chronicling her journey from the 2017 return to her in-ring retirement due to neck surgery. Above is a trailer for the special.

WWE’s official announcement noted, “Paige was born to be a WWE Superstar. She was the first NXT Women’s Champion and captured the Divas Championship in her WWE debut. In June 2016, though, the raven-haired Superstar was sidelined for 17 months. Follow the two-time Divas Champion from her unexpected November 2017 return to the heartbreaking revelation that she can never compete again.”

Paige spoke to The Mirror in September 2018 and revealed that the Chronicle episode was being produced. Apparently the special was originally planned to air before the Chronicle episodes on Becky Lynch, Dean Ambrose, Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura, but it was pushed back due to the “Fighting with My Family” movie that focuses on her family.

“I was the first one to have a Chronicle and it shows me the first day I come back in WWE, walking into the building, seeing everyone for the first time, then literally wrestling every single week, having my singles match with Sasha, doing this, doing that, then it shows me breaking my neck, pretty much,” Paige said. “Then he [Joey, WWE Chronicle producer] comes with me to the doctors and it shows the doctor telling me I can’t wrestle anymore. Then it shows me just being happy now I’m general manager. I can’t wait for that to come out – if it does come out, who knows? I can’t wait for that to come out because it’s beautiful. That just made me cry watching it. It breaks my heart. I sometimes feel like ‘I’m okay and I can get through this’ but then I will watch that or I will watch Total Divas, and it reminds me I can’t wrestle anymore and it does get to me. First and foremost, that was always my passion, I wanted to wrestle, but unfortunately it took me down a road that I can’t do that anymore.”

Paige has been off WWE TV since the company did away with the General Manager roles back in December. WWE indicated that she would remain on the blue brand in another non-physical role but there’s been no word yet on what she will be doing.