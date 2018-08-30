VIDEO: WWE Games Reveals First Group Of Names For WWE 2K19

As seen above, WWE Games held part 1 of the WWE 2K19 roster reveal today. More names will be revealed soon.

WWE 2K19 hits stores worldwide on Tuesday, October 9 for PlayStation 3, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Below are the first set of names announced:

* Braun Strowman

* Kairi Sane

* Adam Cole

* Sasha Banks

* Pete Dunne

* Akam

* Aleister Black

* Alexa Bliss

* Alicia Fox

* Angelo Dawkins

* Apollo Crews

* Baron Corbin

* Bayley

* Bianca Belair

* Big Show

* Bo Dallas

* Bobby Fish

* Bobby Roode

* Bray Wyatt

* Brock Lesnar

* Chad Gable

* Curt Hawkins

* Curtis Axel

* Dana Brooke

* Dash Wilder

* Dean Ambrose

* Dolph Ziggler

* Drew McIntyre

* Elias

* Ember Moon

* Fandango

* Finn Balor

* Goldust

* Heath Slater

* Jason Jordan

* Jinder Mahal

* Johnny Gargano

* Konnor

* Kassius Ohno

* Kevin Owens

* Kyle O’Reilly

* Lana

* Lars Sullivan

* Liv Morgan

* Matt Hardy

* Mickie James

* Mojo Rawley

* Montez Ford

* Natalya

* Nia Jax

* Nick Miller

* No Way Jose

* Oney Lorcan

* Otis Dozovic

* Rezar

* Rhyno

* Roderick Strong

* Roman Reigns

* Ronda Rousey

* Ruby Riott

* Rusev

* Sami Zayn

* Sarah Logan

* Scott Dawson

* Seth Rollins

* Shane Thorne

* Shayna Baszler

* Titus O’Neil

* Triple H

* Tucker Knight

* Tyler Bate

* Tyler Breeze

* Velveteen Dream

* Viktor

* Zack Ryder