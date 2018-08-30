VIDEO: WWE Games Reveals First Group Of Names For WWE 2K19

As seen above, WWE Games held part 1 of the WWE 2K19 roster reveal today. More names will be revealed soon.
WWE 2K19 hits stores worldwide on Tuesday, October 9 for PlayStation 3, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Below are the first set of names announced:
* Braun Strowman
* Kairi Sane
* Adam Cole
* Sasha Banks
* Pete Dunne
* Akam
* Aleister Black
* Alexa Bliss
* Alicia Fox
* Angelo Dawkins
* Apollo Crews
* Baron Corbin
* Bayley
* Bianca Belair
* Big Show
* Bo Dallas
* Bobby Fish
* Bobby Roode
* Bray Wyatt
* Brock Lesnar
* Chad Gable
* Curt Hawkins
* Curtis Axel
* Dana Brooke
* Dash Wilder
* Dean Ambrose
* Dolph Ziggler
* Drew McIntyre
* Elias
* Ember Moon
* Fandango
* Finn Balor
* Goldust
* Heath Slater
* Jason Jordan
* Jinder Mahal
* Johnny Gargano
* Konnor
* Kassius Ohno
* Kevin Owens
* Kyle O’Reilly
* Lana
* Lars Sullivan
* Liv Morgan
* Matt Hardy
* Mickie James
* Mojo Rawley
* Montez Ford
* Natalya
* Nia Jax
* Nick Miller
* No Way Jose
* Oney Lorcan
* Otis Dozovic
* Rezar
* Rhyno
* Roderick Strong
* Roman Reigns
* Ronda Rousey
* Ruby Riott
* Rusev
* Sami Zayn
* Sarah Logan
* Scott Dawson
* Seth Rollins
* Shane Thorne
* Shayna Baszler
* Titus O’Neil
* Triple H
* Tucker Knight
* Tyler Bate
* Tyler Breeze
* Velveteen Dream
* Viktor
* Zack Ryder